Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,441,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,923 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,226,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 41,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.95, for a total value of $12,855,409.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,212,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,505,309,190. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,329,478 shares of company stock valued at $381,186,992. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $6.45 on Thursday, hitting $313.46. 3,283,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $195.50 and a 52 week high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.67.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

