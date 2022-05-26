Elrond Achieves Market Cap of $1.62 Billion (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.62 billion and approximately $94.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $73.87 or 0.00251216 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00081272 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000582 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00024633 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (UST) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 21,992,270 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

