Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Stock Price Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) were down 3.2% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $32.60 and last traded at $32.67. Approximately 13,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 683,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.74.

Specifically, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,896.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,407,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 76,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 594,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 71,731 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

