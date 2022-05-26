Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP) Declares GBX 0.63 Dividend

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ESP opened at GBX 92.42 ($1.16) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 89.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 87.11. The firm has a market cap of £557.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94. Empiric Student Property has a twelve month low of GBX 80.10 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 103 ($1.30). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45.

ESP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.32) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empiric Student Property has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 109 ($1.37).

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

