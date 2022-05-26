Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$525.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $655.56 million.

Shares of ENDP stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $0.47. The company had a trading volume of 28,859,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,803,473. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.27. Endo International has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $7.07.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP – Get Rating) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.22. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 72.22% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. The company had revenue of $652.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Endo International’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Endo International will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

ENDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Endo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Endo International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on Endo International from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Endo International from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Endo International by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 183,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 94,595 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Endo International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Endo International by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 871,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 452,778 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Endo International by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 97,708 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Endo International by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,280,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,094,000 after buying an additional 425,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; QWO, an injectable treatment for moderate to severe cellulite in the buttocks of adult women; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

