EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. EnerSys updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.20 EPS.

ENS stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 338,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,616. EnerSys has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $100.23. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.33 and a 200 day moving average of $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,517,000 after buying an additional 76,728 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in EnerSys by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,691,000 after buying an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,014,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in EnerSys by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 498,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,432,000 after buying an additional 102,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,963,000 after buying an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

