Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,039.50

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,039.50 ($13.08) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($12.89). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.08), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares traded.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,039.50. The company has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67.
Entain PLC (GVC.L) Company Profile (LON:GVC)
Recommended Stories
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
- It’s A Good Time To Own Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)
- Block, Inc: Correcting for Negative Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Entain PLC (GVC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain PLC (GVC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.