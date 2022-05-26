Enterprise Financial Services Corp Buys New Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $1,664,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $154.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.02. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $111.34 and a 1-year high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABC. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.