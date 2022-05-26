Enterprise Financial Services Corp Has $238,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Novartis were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 6,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wolfe Research cut Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $91.25 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.32. The company has a market cap of $204.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

