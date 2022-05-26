Enterprise Financial Services Corp Invests $210,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $59,000.

NASDAQ IJT opened at $110.30 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $105.27 and a 1 year high of $144.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.221 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

