Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 143 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on COP. Bank of America cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,903 shares of company stock worth $6,676,572 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE COP opened at $111.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $51.41 and a 1-year high of $111.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day moving average of $88.88. The company has a market cap of $143.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.