Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 274 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,961 shares of company stock worth $14,651,682. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $156.01 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.79. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $136.97 and a one year high of $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

