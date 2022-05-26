Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Major Shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc Sells 18,857 Shares

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Rating) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $132,941.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,917,310 shares in the company, valued at $27,617,035.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Solas Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 26,472 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $185,833.44.

On Monday, May 16th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 19,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 18,457 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $130,860.13.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 13,000 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $91,650.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 12,658 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total transaction of $89,492.06.

On Thursday, May 5th, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 31,642 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $237,315.00.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Solas Capital Management, Llc sold 61,500 shares of Epsilon Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $458,790.00.

EPSN stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.99. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.99.

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.80 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 30.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1,029.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 31,330 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 124.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Epsilon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Epsilon Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The Company has natural gas production in the Marcellus in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

