Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Maven Securities LTD

Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 91.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQR. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.24. 2,018,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,748,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $71.86 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.83%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQR. TheStreet lowered Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised Equity Residential from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.74.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

