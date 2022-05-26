Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Escalade has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Escalade has a payout ratio of 30.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Escalade to earn $1.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

Get Escalade alerts:

Shares of Escalade stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.71. Escalade has a 12 month low of $12.18 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Escalade ( NASDAQ:ESCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.21. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Escalade will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Escalade news, CEO Walter P. Jr. Glazer acquired 3,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $43,486.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 225.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Escalade by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Escalade during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Escalade by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Escalade in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESCA. TheStreet lowered Escalade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Escalade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Escalade (Get Rating)

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, imports, and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company provides various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Escalade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Escalade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.