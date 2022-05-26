ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Varonis Systems worth $29,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 6.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,460,000 after buying an additional 232,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Varonis Systems by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,550,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,209,000 after buying an additional 1,184,082 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,127,000 after buying an additional 48,529 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,735,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,672,000 after buying an additional 154,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,292,000 after buying an additional 124,609 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Avrohom J. Kess acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,945 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $268,070. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

VRNS traded up $0.49 on Thursday, reaching $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 958,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,955. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.41 and a beta of 1.28. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.24. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

