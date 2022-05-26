ETF Managers Group LLC Has $35.20 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 108,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,615 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $35,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZS. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Zscaler by 21.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after purchasing an additional 457,984 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after buying an additional 278,180 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 5,657.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after buying an additional 233,356 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Zscaler by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,775,000 after buying an additional 111,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Zscaler by 459.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,040,000 after buying an additional 109,731 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.89, for a total transaction of $1,505,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,210,515.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZS traded up $9.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,926,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,712,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.08 and a beta of 1.09. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $376.11.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 51.11% and a negative net margin of 38.47%. The firm had revenue of $255.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.