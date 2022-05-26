ETF Managers Group LLC Has $61.51 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,417 shares during the period. PayPal makes up 1.2% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $61,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.42. 21,665,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,908,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.77. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.