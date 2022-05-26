ETF Managers Group LLC Has $85.92 Million Stock Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,482 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver accounts for about 1.7% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 1.63% of Pan American Silver worth $85,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,788,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pan American Silver by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,550,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,729,000 after purchasing an additional 415,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 34.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,513,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,232,000 after acquiring an additional 388,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,245,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,102,000 after purchasing an additional 86,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,057,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

PAAS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,550,937. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.02.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PAAS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

