ETF Managers Group LLC Lowers Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,819 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up approximately 1.3% of ETF Managers Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $64,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after purchasing an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,051,000 after purchasing an additional 284,384 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,049.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 306,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,310,000 after purchasing an additional 280,222 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 861,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,780,000 after purchasing an additional 269,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,657.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after purchasing an additional 254,349 shares in the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,481,758,412.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.43, for a total transaction of $375,261.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,268.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,222 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fortinet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.29.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded up $6.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $294.30. 1,242,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.67 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 67.94% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

