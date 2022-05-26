ETF Managers Group LLC Reduces Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ETF Managers Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 298,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,508 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned 0.22% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $25,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 6,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $533,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BAH traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.45. 1,471,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,223. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $91.46. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

