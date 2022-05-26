ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 26,289 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its position in shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,009,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,289 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC owned approximately 1.17% of KnowBe4 worth $46,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 during the second quarter worth $561,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $330,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in KnowBe4 by 2,822.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 305,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $1,650,000. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $33,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 30,492 shares of company stock valued at $709,738 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNBE stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $16.87. 992,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -150.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. KnowBe4, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.67.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. KnowBe4’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KnowBe4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

