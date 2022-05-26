ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 436,655 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,624,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 436,655 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $26,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 71,998 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 70,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in A10 Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

ATEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, A10 Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE ATEN traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.49. The company had a trading volume of 665,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,417. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.61. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $19.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.95.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

In related news, Director Eric Singer sold 135,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $2,005,512.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $32,491.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,014,196.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 391,476 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,226. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

