Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments raised its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Evergy were worth $1,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 140,195 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,362,000 after acquiring an additional 68,025 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Evergy stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.99. 5,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,423,113. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.46 and a 1 year high of $73.13. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.06%.

EVRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total transaction of $34,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,726.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles L. King sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $75,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,857 shares of company stock valued at $188,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

