Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after buying an additional 1,128,703 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,157,000 after buying an additional 262,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth $17,742,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total value of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,162 shares of company stock valued at $724,988. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.42. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

About Eversource Energy (Get Rating)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

