Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.06-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.60 million-$14.60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.50 million.

NASDAQ:MRAM traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.66. 5,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,915. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $113.39 million, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRAM. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everspin Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Everspin Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Everspin Technologies by 13.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 21,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Everspin Technologies by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everspin Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Hong Kong, Japan, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for embedded MRAM.

