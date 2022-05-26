EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.62. EVERTEC posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

EVTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. EVERTEC has a one year low of $36.00 and a one year high of $51.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $80,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Diego Viglianco sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $47,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,102 shares in the company, valued at $895,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,747 shares of company stock worth $8,474,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 589.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

