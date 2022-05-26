Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $49.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $1,766,712.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,568. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 41,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,174,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,878,000 after acquiring an additional 80,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AQUA traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.72. 2,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 953,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 79.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $49.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.08.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $426.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 3.36%. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.