Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.63

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.63 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 6421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Separately, Pi Financial raised shares of Excellon Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Excellon Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of C$22.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Excellon Resources ( TSE:EXN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$11.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.