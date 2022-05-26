Express (NYSE:EXPR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.14-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Express in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Express from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Small Cap Consu restated a buy rating on shares of Express in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.13.

Get Express alerts:

Express stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.54. 11,660,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,897. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. Express has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $8.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $172.78 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $594.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.66) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Express will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Express by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Express by 127,863.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Express by 59,933.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

About Express (Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.