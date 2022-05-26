Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $6,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 102.2% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.79.

In other Extra Space Storage news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $1,041,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares in the company, valued at $12,924,371.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,314,085 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $172.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.36. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.96 and a 12 month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

