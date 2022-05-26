Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Fastly’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.18). Fastly reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastly will report full-year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fastly.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Fastly from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756,428 shares in the company, valued at $80,874,443.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $96,881.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 305,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,750.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,248 shares of company stock worth $559,464. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 175.0% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. 128,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,189,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. Fastly has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $64.07.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

