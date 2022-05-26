Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.13.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of FSLY stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $12.46. 5,061,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,187,883. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.48. Fastly has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $64.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 63.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 13,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $166,478.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,874,443.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 18,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $221,205.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 609,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,292,578.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,248 shares of company stock valued at $559,464. 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fastly by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 136,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

