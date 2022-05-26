Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.85-$6.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $113.09. 374,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average of $123.64. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $106.52 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,203,000 after purchasing an additional 41,347 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,127 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

