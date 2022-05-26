Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ferroglobe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ferroglobe in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSM opened at $7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.45. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $4.40 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Ferroglobe ( NASDAQ:GSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $715.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.00 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 43.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ferroglobe will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ferroglobe by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.1% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 40,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,849 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe (Get Rating)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.