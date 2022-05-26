Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 3,425 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 19,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 17,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM opened at $67.64 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $64.57 and a 1-year high of $83.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average of $75.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.