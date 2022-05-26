Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $40.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $48.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.14 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

