Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 340 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

TEL opened at $122.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $119.58 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total value of $1,598,436.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

