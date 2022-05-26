Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 122 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,446 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $119.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.47 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total value of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.65.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

