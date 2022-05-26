Fiduciary Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth about $401,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC opened at $93.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.63. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.45.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

