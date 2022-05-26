Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires New Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Greif by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Greif during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Greif news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEF. Bank of America raised shares of Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of GEF traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.83. The company had a trading volume of 531 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,441. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.65 and a 52-week high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

