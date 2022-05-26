Fifth Lane Capital LP Acquires Shares of 30,000 Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,268,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,678,000. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PONO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 90,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,799. Pono Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.01.

Pono Capital Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

