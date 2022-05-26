Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys New Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,606,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,860,000 after purchasing an additional 52,415 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,409,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,364,000 after purchasing an additional 87,418 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,396,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after purchasing an additional 382,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $57,460,000 after acquiring an additional 29,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 94,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.33. 568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,496. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 0.48. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $49.84.

Aerojet Rocketdyne ( NYSE:AJRD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 37.15% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, CFO Daniel L. Boehle sold 12,510 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $506,905.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,636.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AJRD. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $51.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

