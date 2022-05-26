Fifth Lane Capital LP Buys New Shares in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGAAU. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target Global Acquisition I during the 4th quarter valued at $948,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000.

NASDAQ TGAAU traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

