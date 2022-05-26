Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $169,000 Investment in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP)

Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Separately, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPHP stock remained flat at $$10.02 during midday trading on Thursday. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.95.

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

About PHP Ventures Acquisition

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

