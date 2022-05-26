Fifth Lane Capital LP Makes New $252,000 Investment in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU)

Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $3,181,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $1,754,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the 4th quarter worth $1,007,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $3,021,000. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the 4th quarter worth $2,518,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VHNAU remained flat at $$9.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring business within the technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

