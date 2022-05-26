First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Snyder Capital Management L P

Snyder Capital Management L P cut its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 310,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $24,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. 476,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,020. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.80 and a 200 day moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

In related news, COO Christopher Michael Leavell sold 39,206 shares of First American Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $2,337,069.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 166,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,978.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.73.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

