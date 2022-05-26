First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.
First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $85.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.
Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $661.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.78. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $610.67 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.
Several brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.
In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,064 shares of company stock worth $731,428. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About First Citizens BancShares (Get Rating)
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
