First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the bank on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

First Citizens BancShares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years. First Citizens BancShares has a payout ratio of 2.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Citizens BancShares to earn $85.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $661.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $659.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $756.78. First Citizens BancShares has a 12 month low of $610.67 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $18.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.32 by $5.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares will post 63.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FCNCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $964.00.

In other news, Director Robert T. Newcomb purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $658.96 per share, for a total transaction of $197,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,462.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,064 shares of company stock worth $731,428. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 39.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

