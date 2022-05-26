First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd.

First Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. First Guaranty Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 22.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares to earn $2.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ FGBI opened at $28.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $304.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.68.

First Guaranty Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FGBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 23.43%. Analysts anticipate that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Guaranty Bancshares news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,375,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares in the last quarter. 7.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares to $30.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

