First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of FAM stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $10.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 21.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 168,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

