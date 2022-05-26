First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (FAM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 15th

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.6% annually over the last three years.
Shares of FAM stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $10.36.
About First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (Get Rating)
First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.
